Since Tuesday, the use of masks is mandatory in a dozen cities that make up the populous Miami county.

Record increases in cases, rising hospitalizations, and younger and younger patients: The southern United States, from Florida to California, has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in the country, and its local authorities threaten to impose new restrictions.

Almost four months after reporting his first death from COVID-19, the United States faces a profound health crisis as more young people contract the virus and experts warn that the situation is critical.

More than 35,900 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, in which heavily populated states like Florida, Texas, and California reported daily records.

In total, 2.3 million people have contracted the disease in the world’s largest economy, with almost 122,000 deaths.

White House chief immunologist Anthony Fauci said this new wave of cases was « troubling » and that « the next two weeks will be critical. »

The country’s first two epicenters of the pandemic, New York and New Jersey, as well as the neighboring state of Connecticut, on Wednesday decreed mandatory quarantine for those traveling from the new national outbreaks.

Texas, one of the most aggressive states to reopen in early June, reported a record 5,489 new cases daily on Tuesday, and now a concerned governor Greg Abbott said that in the face of the « rampant » spread of the virus, the « safest » place. It was to stay home, and that if it was necessary to leave, the use of the mask was recommended.

« If we are not able to stop the spread in the coming weeks, we will have to reevaluate the degree of business openness, » he told the local NBC channel. « If it is not contained … it will be completely out of control. »

« It is now clear that Texas is not immune to COVID-19, » added this responsible ally of President Donald Trump, who has congratulated himself on the « great job » done by his government to contain the virus.

– « Amnesia » –

Texas attributes the increase to the Memorial Day holiday, which brought thousands of people to beaches and other public spaces, as well as to graduation celebrations.

In California – which alone recorded 7,149 new cases Tuesday, a record that pushes the total number of positives to 190,222 with 5,632 deaths – Governor Gavin Newsom said an increase was « expected » also because of the massive protests over the death of the African-American George Floyd.

« We cannot continue doing what we have done in recent weeks, » he said Wednesday at a virtual press conference. « Many of us developed a little running fever. Some developed a little amnesia. Others, frankly, let their guard down. »

In tourist Florida, which on June 10 reopened the beaches, there was a record of new infected (5,508) and on Monday it exceeded the barrier of 100,000 positive cases.

Governor Ron DeSantis lamented the « true explosion of new cases among youth » – the average age is 33 years – and warned that bars and restaurants that do not follow the rules of social distancing risk losing their alcohol sales licenses.

But he refused to impose an order forcing the use of masks, as in other states.

Although in the populous county of Miami it is already mandatory since Tuesday, as in Orlando, Tampa and the famous Florida Keys, in the extreme south, where not wearing a chinstrap carries fines of up to $ 500.

Workers at Disney World in that state, the world’s most visited amusement park, asked to delay its planned reopening in mid-July, according to CNN.

Disney reported on Wednesday that the date it had planned to open Disneyland in California – which still required authorization from the authorities – would be delayed.

Other southern states like Arizona, the Carolinas, Oklahoma and Arkansas are also registering increases in their new infections.

Arizona has seen its confirmed cases of COVID-19 quadruple since the confinement order expired on May 15, and here too, the main infected now are youth.

It has a weekly average of 39 new cases per 100,000 residents, the highest in the country.

But the dire figures did not prevent Trump from organizing a rally on Tuesday in the largest city in Arizona, Phoenix, where most of the attendees did not wear masks or practice social distancing.

