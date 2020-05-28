The Southern Command will deploy an advisory team from the United States Army to support better anti-drug cooperation with the Colombian security forces.

Miami World

The First Assistance Brigade of the US Army Security Force. USA (SFAB) will deploy the team next June 1 to support enhanced United States anti-drug cooperation, reports a press release.

The brigade’s company-sized advisory team will provide military support to the United States and Colombia’s diplomatic and development efforts by training, advising, and assisting host units with strengthening capabilities crucial to increased counter-drug cooperation between both nations.

The deployment marks the first time that an SFAB advisory team supports a partner country in the region.

“SFAB members receive specialized education at the Military Advisors Training Academy in Fort Benning, Georgia, where they learn to assist the professional military forces of US partners and allies. USA Depending on operational and institutional needs. They are trained and equipped to evaluate, support, advise and collaborate with defense and security partners around the world, ”reads the communication. .

“In Colombia, the team will work with host units in areas designated by the Colombian government as” priority areas, “where they will focus on logistics, services and intelligence capabilities that directly support the US and Colombian counter-narcotics collaboration and the exchange of information. Upon arrival in Colombia, the team will comply with the country’s mandatory 14-day preventive isolation and biosecurity protocols necessary to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The deployment does not have a specific duration, and the team will remain with its host units as determined by the evaluation of the military leadership of the United States and Colombia. ”

Finally, Southern Command highlights that the SFAB deployment demonstrates SOUTHCOM’s enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with its partners. “The United States and Colombia have a long history of supporting cooperative solutions and collaborative responses to security challenges and threats of concern in the Western Hemisphere.”