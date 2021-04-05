Southern Command made internal transfer “without incident” of the 40 prisoners in Guantánamo

15 minutes. The Southern Command of the United States (USA) reported this Sunday the transfer of the prisoners who were in the so-called Camp VII from the prison for accused of terrorism in Guantanamo (Cuba) to the so-called Camp V, a maximum security compound built in 2004.

In a brief statement, the Southern Command indicated that the transfer to Guantánamo was done “without incident.” Likewise, he specified that the 40 prisoners of the military prison are now distributed in only 2 precincts.

Reduce costs

According to the statement, the command of the Southern Command, which is based in Doral (Miami-Dade, Florida), directed the transfer that will increase “operational efficiency and effectiveness and reduce the cost” of the prison.

It is a decision “of fiscal responsibility” that does not affect the “security or the mission of providing care and safe, legal and humane custody to the detainees in JTF-GTMO”, as jail is known in military jargon.

Located on the grounds of the Guantanamo military base in Cuba, the prison for terrorists was created in 2002 by President George W. Bush. He did so after the attacks of September 11, 2011.

Always surrounded by controversy, the jail held 800 detainees. He has been the subject of investigations and complaints about inhumane treatment of inmates.

President Barak Obama (2009-2017) made closing the base one of his priorities. Although it did not achieve its objective, it managed to empty part of the prison by transferring a total of 196 detainees to third countries.

As of today, only 40 prisoners remain in Guantanamo, according to the Southern Command statement.

Human rights

Amnesty International (AI) asked US President Joe Biden in January to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

In 2009, during the 2009 Munich Security Conference, Biden, then vice president, told his audience: “We will defend the rights of those we bring to justice. And we will close the Guantanamo Bay detention center.”

“A dozen years later, as he prepares to enter the White House as president, Biden has the opportunity to make those words come true. He must not let it pass,” AI said in its January report.

In addition, he asked the new Administration to give “priority” and “resources” to the closure of this prison, located in the naval base that the US maintains in the territory of Guantánamo in Cuba.

The report documents a catalog of human rights violations perpetrated against detainees in the camp, “where torture victims are held with inadequate medical care, indefinitely and in the absence of fair trials,” the organization said in a statement.