Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Goes IG Official With Boyfriend

This marks Madison’s first serious relationship since splitting with boyfriend and Southern Charm co-star, Austen. Last December, the duo decided to call it quits after two years together.

“We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” the beauty guru told Us Weekly at the time. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

Madison explained that the coronavirus pandemic only made things worse, sharing, “I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger. “

“We weren’t even in quarantine together,” she admitted. “We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

As she described of their situation, “Austin took his quarantine a little differently than I did — or, a lot different. I had a lot more time on my hands to kind of see what he does in a day versus what I’m trying to do. So, I think we’re just on two different wavelengths. “