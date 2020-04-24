This Saturday (25), the approach of a new cold front, which was formed in Argentina, will leave the South Region of Brazil in a prefrontal situation – this means that temperatures are a little higher compared to the last days, and moderate gusts of wind may occur over several areas. Even so, there is still no expectation of rain.

Weather changes on Sunday

On Sunday (26), the passage of the cold front through the high seas off the coast of the South Region manages to change the direction of the winds, which start blowing from the ocean towards the continent. Therefore, the predominance will be cloudy skies, with light rain at any time, between Campanha Gaúcha and the region of Pelotas.

In addition, the formation of a low atmospheric pressure system over Paraguay will also influence the formation of charged clouds over other areas of the Region. Throughout the day, there are several rain showers in western Rio Grande do Sul, while western Paraná and Santa Catarina receive isolated rain from the afternoon. In Florianópolis, Porto Alegre and Curitiba, there is no rain forecast.

Week starts with unstable weather

On Monday (27), the displacement of the low pressure system and the circulation of winds will reinforce areas of instability over the South. There is also a risk of rain early on in the entire coastal strip of the Region, including Florianópolis. In Porto Alegre and Curitiba, the cloudiness increases, but it does not rain. In all other areas, the predominance will be firm weather.

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Thunderstorms in the north of the country