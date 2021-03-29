Southeast Asian stocks start the week with overall gains

Bangkok, Mar 29 (EFE) .- Southeast Asian stock exchanges started the week with widespread gains, with the exception of Indonesia, encouraged by the prospects for a recovery in the global economy and the fall in the price of US futures.

The Singapore Stock Exchange rose 23.10 points, 0.73 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,181.05 units.

The stock of Jakarta, in Indonesia, was left 28.75 integers, 0.46 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,166.82 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange gained 7.05 points, 0.44 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,608.47 units.

The Bangkok stock market, in Thailand, added 10.53 points, or 0.67 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,585.39 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange advanced 63.15 integers, 0.96 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,607.78 points.

The VN index of Ho Chi Minh (the former Saigon) closed with 1,175.68 units after rising 13.47 whole numbers or 1.16 percent.

(c) EFE Agency