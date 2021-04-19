Southeast Asian stocks start the week with mixed results

Bangkok, Apr 19 (EFE) .- The stock markets of Southeast Asia ended the day on Monday with rises in Singapore, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh and losses in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila at a time of doubts due to the increase in cases of covid-19 in the region and the difficulties in the distribution of vaccines.

In Singapore, the stock market of the city-state increased 7.96 points, 0.25 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,209.72 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock was down 33.72 integers, down 0.55 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,052.54 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market advanced 25.95 points, 1.68 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,574.91 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 8.09 points, 0.50 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,600, 29 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 35.05 integers, 0.54 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,459.76 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed with 1,260.58 units after growing 21.87 integers or 1.77 percent.

(c) EFE Agency