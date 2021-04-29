Southeast Asian stocks continue their rising streak

Bangkok, Apr 29 (EFE) .- Southeast Asian stock markets closed this Thursday one more day with rises encouraged by the decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the new stimulus plan of the US president, Joen Biden .

The Kuala Lumpur parquet did not operate today because it is a holiday in Malaysia.

In Singapore, the stock market of the city-state increased 2.02 points, 0.06 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,221.58 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock advanced 38.48 integers, 0.64 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,012.96 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market gained 13.67 points, or 0.87 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,590.46 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange added 18.37 integers, 0.28 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,487.51 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,239.39 units after the rebound of 9.84 integers or 0.80 percent.

(c) EFE Agency