Southeast Asian stocks close with most increases

Bangkok, Jun 1 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets closed the session on Tuesday with the majority of increases, with the exception of Manila, despite the pessimism in the area due to the worsening of the pandemic situation.

The Philippine stock market was the only one that ended in the red, although the fall was minimal, of just 0.02 percent, while the strongest rise occurred in Bangkok, above a point and a half percentage, in a day in that the Jakarta parquet remained closed for being a public holiday.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 22.95 points, 0.73 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,187.23 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange increased 2.35 points, 0.15 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,585.90 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market advanced 25 points, or 1.57 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,618.59 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange lost 1.06 integers, down 0.02 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,627.43 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,337.78 units after gaining 9.73 integers or 0.73 percent.

(c) EFE Agency