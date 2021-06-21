Southeast Asian stock markets end the session in the red

Bangkok, Jun 21 (.) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended their sessions in the red on Monday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) suggested that it will raise interest rates earlier than expected.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 26.29 points, or 0.84 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,117.87 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock market fell 10.87 integers, down 0.18 percent, and the JCI index finished with 5,996.25 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 16.81 points, 1.06 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,572.24 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock fell 11.85 integers, 0.73 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,601.13 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 24.21 integers, 0.35 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,827.17 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,372.63 units after falling 5.14 integers or 0.37 percent.

