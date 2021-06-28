Southeast Asian stock markets close with most losses

Bangkok, Jun 28 (.) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges started the week this Monday with the majority of losses, with the exceptions of the Singapore and Ho Chi Minh markets, in Vietnam, which closed higher.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 5.28 points, or 0.06 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,126.88 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock fell 82.93 whole, 1.38 percent, and the JCI index ended with 5,939.47 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 14.97 points, 0.96 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,544.71 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock fell 3.50 integers, 0.22 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,579.17 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 12.55 integers, 0.18 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6.93796 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,405.81 units after adding 15.69 integers or 1.13 percent.

(c) . Agency