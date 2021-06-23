Southeast Asian stock markets close with losses, except for Singapore and Manila

Bangkok, Jun 23 (.) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended the sessions with losses on Wednesday except for the Singapore and Manila markets, which closed with gains, with many investors pending interest rates in the United States.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has indicated that it intends to start raising interest rates in 2023, although some of its hard-wing members advocate advancing that framework until 2022, which has raised concerns about a potential withdrawal before the provisions of the economic stimuli adopted by the entity as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 9.42 points, or 0.30 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,118.62 units.

The Jakarta stock market fell 53.30 whole, 0.88 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,034.54 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 9.26 points, 0.59 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,564.76 units.

The Bangkok market fell 7.15 whole, 0.45 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,592.08 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose 48.00 whole, 0.70 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,918.41 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,376.87 units after falling 3.10 integers or 0.22 percent.

