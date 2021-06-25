Southeast Asian stock markets close with gains, except for Bangkok

Bangkok, Jun 25 (.) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended the session with gains this Friday, with the exception of the Bangkok stock market, which closed in the red.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 1.98 points, or 0.06 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,121.60 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock rose 10.34 whole, 0.17 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,022.40 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange added 3.97 points, 0.26 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,559.68 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock fell 3.05 integers, 0.19 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,582.67 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose 64.51 integers, 0.94 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,950.51 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,390.12 units after adding 10.40 integers or 0.75 percent.

(c) . Agency