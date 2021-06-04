Southeast Asian stock markets close the week with the majority of decreases

Bangkok, Jun 4 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets closed this Friday the last session of the week with the majority of falls, with the exceptions of Vietnam and the Philippines, in a day of few oscillations in which investors are pending from US employment data and Fed chairman’s conference.

The Ho Chi Minh stock market was the one that rose the most, consolidating its upward trend in recent days, while all the decreases were less than one percent.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 13.96 points, or 0.44 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,151.04 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock subtracted 26.34 integers, 0.43 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,065.17 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 12.12 points, 0.76 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,578.45 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock fell 5.96 integers, 0.61 percent, and the SET index ended at 972.32 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange advanced 4.47 integers, 0.07 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,796.34 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,374.05 units after gaining 9.77 integers or 0.72 percent.

