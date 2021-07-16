Southeast Asian stock markets close the week with advances

Bangkok, Jul 16 . .- Most of the Southeast Asian stock markets closed this Friday with gains after a volatile week marked by the increase in cases of covid-19 throughout the region.

The Manila parquet was the only one that ended in red after the Philippines detected what could be the first local cases of the Delta variant.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market gained 12.32 points, or 0.39 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,152.30 units.

The Jakarta stock advanced 25.76 integers, 0.43 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,072.51 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur square added 1.66 points, 0.11 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,522.48 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock rose 2.36 integers, 0.15 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,574.37 units.

The Manila Stock Exchange fell 34.10 whole, 0.51 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,693.83 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,299.31 units after advancing 5.39 integers or 0.42 percent.

