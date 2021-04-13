Southeast Asian stock markets close lower, except Singapore

Bangkok, Apr 13 (EFECOM) .- Most of the parks in Southeast Asia ended the day in the red on Tuesday, in a week marked by concerns about the increase in cases of covid-19 and the festivities in many countries for Ramadan and the Buddhist New Year.

The positive exception was Singapore, while the Manila stock suffered the greatest losses, falling almost one point, on a day when the Bangkok Stock Exchange was closed for the Songkran holiday.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 13.97 points, or 0.44 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,187.90 units.

The Jakarta stock fell 21.13 integers, 0.36 percent, and the JCI index ended with 5,927.43 units.

Kuala Lumpur lost 10.71 points, 0.67 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,597.71 units.

The Manila Stock Exchange fell 60.85 integers, 0.93 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,457.79 points.

The VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed with 1,248.33 units after falling 4.12 integers or 0.33 percent. EFECOM

