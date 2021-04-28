Southeast Asian stock markets close higher

Bangkok, Apr 28 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets closed the day this Tuesday with full increases after the strong growth forecasts for this year published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and amid the expectations for the meeting of the US Federal Reserve, from which no changes in monetary policy are expected.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 5.13 points, 0.16 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,219.56 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur square rose 1.82 points, 0.11 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,608.50 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock advanced 14.86 integers, 0.25 percent, and the JCI index finished with 5,974.48 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market gained 17.56 points, or 1.13 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,576.79 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange appreciated 112.67 integers, 1.77 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,469.14 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,229.55 units after the rebound of 9.80 integers or 0.80 percent.

