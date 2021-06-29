Southeast Asian stock markets close higher, except Singapore

Bangkok, Jun 29 (.) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges closed the session on Tuesday with the majority of increases, at a time of global uncertainty due to the scope of the new variants of covid-19.

The negative exception was Singapore, which ended with a loss, while Thailand’s stock posted the largest rise, although all fell below one percent.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 37.39 points, 1.20 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,089.49 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock added 9.58 integers, down 0.16 percent, and the JCI index finished with 5,949.05 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange increased 3.60 points, 0.23 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,548.31 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock increased by 12.26 integers, 0.78 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,591.43 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose 18.69 integers, 0.27 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,956.65 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,410.04 units after adding 4.23 integers or 0.30 percent.

(c) . Agency