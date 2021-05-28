Southeast Asian stock markets close higher, except Bangkok

Bangkok, May 28 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended their sessions this Friday with rises between optimism due to the signs of economic recovery in the United States and caution in the face of the new wave of the COVID pandemic in Asia .

The exception was the Bangkok Stock Exchange, which ended up in the red.

The city-state square rose 13.68 points, 0.43 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,178.50 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange increased 0.54 points, or 0.03 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,594.44 units.

The Jakarta parquet added 6.79 integers, 0.12 percent, and the JCI index finished with 5,848.62 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market lost 0.98 points, or 0.06 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,581.98 units.

The Manila Stock Exchange rose 9.37 integers, 0.14 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,674.51 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) trading floor closed at 1,320.46 units, after gaining 16.89 integers or 1.30 percent.

