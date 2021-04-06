Southeast Asian parks close with most increases

Bangkok, Apr 6 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets closed this Tuesday with the majority of increases, after the good employment data in the US, but with the shadow of a possible rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The biggest advance was recorded by Manila with more than 1 percent while Kuala Lumpur suffered the worst fall in a day when the Bangkok park remained closed.

The Singapore Stock Exchange fell 2.11 points, or 0.07 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,207.63 units.

The stock market of Jakarta, Indonesia, rose 32.48 integers, 0.54 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,002.77 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 5.33 points, or 0.34 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,578.91 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange gained 94.96 integers, 1.46 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,590.11 points.

The VN index of Ho Chi Minh (the former Saigon) closed with 1,239.96 units after rising 3.91 whole or 0.32 percent.

