Southeast Asian parks close with most gains

Bangkok, Jun 15 (.) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended the day on Tuesday with the majority of stock markets positive, driven by optimism around the meeting of the United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The parks of Manila, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta and Singapore closed in green, while those of Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur did so with losses.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 21.73 points, or 0.69 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,174.87 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock rose 8.65 integers, 0.14 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,089.04 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 1.09 points, down 0.07 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,581.37 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock fell 10.75 integers, 0.66 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,622.31 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose 59.24 integers, 0.86 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,976.73 points.

In Vietnam, the NPV index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,367.36 units after climbing 5.64 integers or 0.41 percent.

