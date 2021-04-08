Southeast Asian parks close with mixed results

Bangkok, Apr 8 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets closed on Thursday with mixed results in a day marked by optimism due to the promise of the US Federal Reserve to maintain flexible policies to prop up the recovery after the pandemic.

The Singapore Stock Exchange fell 9.36 points, 0.29 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,186.40 units.

The stock market of Jakarta, in Indonesia, advanced 35.11 integers, 0.58 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,071.72 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange gained 1.81 points, 0.11 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,602.40 units.

The Bangkok stock market in Thailand recovered 2.27 points, or 0.15 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,558.83 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 106.54 integers, 1.60 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,545.17 points.

The VN index of Ho Chi Minh (the former Saigon) closed with 1,234.89 units after losing 7.49 integers or 0.60 percent.

