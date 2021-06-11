Southeast Asian parks close with mixed results

Bangkok, Jun 11 (.) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended the day with mixed results this Friday after the 5% increase in inflation in the US and the good results of Wall Street on Thursday.

Stock markets in Singapore, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur closed in the red, while those in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh and Manila did so with benefits.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 4.53 points, 0.14 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,157.97 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock fell 12.04 integers, or 0.20 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,095.50 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 4.74 points, or 0.30 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,575.16 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock grew 11.29 whole, 0.69 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,636.56 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose 32.08 integers, 0.47 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,907.79 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,351.74 units after climbing 28.16 integers or 2.13 percent.

