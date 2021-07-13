Southeast Asian parks close with losses, except for Jakarta and Manila

Bangkok, Jul 13 . .- Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended their sessions in the red on Tuesday, except for the markets in Jakarta and Manila, which ended with profits.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market gained 19.67 points, or 0.63 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,166.81 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock market lost 66.54 integers, down 1.09 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,012.03 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange added 6.67 points, or 0.44 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,519.56 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock rose 21.15 integers, 1.36 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,570.99 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 118.78 integers, 1.72 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,795.13 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,297.54 units after adding 1.24 integers or 0.10 percent.

