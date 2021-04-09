Southeast Asian parks close the week with mixed results

Bangkok, Apr 9 (EFE) .- Southeast Asian stock markets closed with mixed results a week marked by moderate prospects for a global economic recovery and rising inflation in China.

The Manila park was closed on Friday as it was a holiday in the country for the Day of Valor.

The Singapore Stock Exchange ended with little variation, falling 1.86 points, or 0.06 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,184.54 units.

The stock market of Jakarta, in Indonesia, also closed almost flat, losing 1.51 integers, 0.02 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,070.21 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange gained 9.85 points, or 0.61 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,612.25 units.

The Bangkok stock market, in Thailand, advanced 7.51 points, or 0.48 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,566.34 units.

The VN index of Ho Chi Minh (the former Saigon) closed with 1,231.66 units after losing 3.23 integers or 0.26 percent.

