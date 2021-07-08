Southeast Asian parks close in the red

Bangkok, Jul 8 . .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended the trading day in the red on Thursday amid a rapid rise in the contagion of covid-19 that is causing health and economic problems.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market lost 34.01 points, 1.08 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,107.59 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock fell 4.14 integers, down 0.07 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,039.90 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange subtracted 21.44 points, 1.40 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,508.71 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock fell 32.93 integers, 2.09 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,543.67 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 18.01 integers, 0.26 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,924.99 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,368.10 units after falling 20.45 integers or 1.47 percent.

