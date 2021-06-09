Southeast Asian markets close with most increases

Bangkok, Jun 9 (.) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended this Wednesday with the majority of increases at a time of caution due to the forthcoming publication of economic indicators in the US that may offer clues on inflation and the next movements of the central bank of that country.

The Manila stock market led the increases, touching the point and a half percentage, while the negative exceptions of the region were the stock markets of Malaysia and Singapore.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 13.67 points, 0.43 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,153.47 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock gained 48.11 integers, down 0.80 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,047.48 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 6.48 points, 0.41 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,581.48 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock rose 13.39 integers, 0.83 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,626.27 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose 92.80 integers, 1.36 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,902.54 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,319.88 units after increasing by 13.02 integers or 0.99 percent.

