Southampton will use ‘Bitcoin’ to pay target premiums

04/13/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel Delgado

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Southampton has announced through an official statement that it will start paying its players’ target bonuses with the largest encrypted currency on the market, Bitcoin.. This currency, whose great characteristic is that it is decentralized, is currently trading over $ 60,000.

This decision comes after the ‘Saints’ announced a new sponsorship with Coin Gaming Group. As Southampton explains in the statement, the deal with the company associated with Sportsbet.io, one of its main sponsors, “will allow the club the opportunity to take advantage of the new and growing currency if they consider that it will bring important benefits in the future. “.

🤝 # SaintsFC is pleased to extend its deal with @Coingamingio as its Main Club Partner, which will see @Sportsbetio continue as the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor: – Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 8, 2021

Despite the firm commitment to this payment method, Southampton have stated that it will only apply as long as the players so wish, having these the last word.

DUX Inter de Madrid, pioneer in this payment method

Southampton are not the first team to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies. On January 15, the DUX Inter de Madrid of second B announced the signing of David Barral through cryptocurrencies, being the first team to use this payment method in Spanish football. This operation was carried out thanks to Criptan, a cryptocurrency exchange that operates within the Iberian Peninsula and a sponsor of DUX.

However, it should be noted that this operation did not involve two clubs. David Barral was free after leaving the Real Racing Club de Santander, for which DUX is paying the footballer’s salary in cryptocurrencies.