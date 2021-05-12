Southampton triumph against Crystal Palace (3-1)

05/11/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

The Southampton won 3-1 against Palace during the match held this Tuesday in the St. Mary’s Stadium. The Southampton faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after losing the last game against the Liverpool by a score of 2-0. On the part of the visiting team, the Crystal palace won their last match in the tournament away 0-2 against the Sheffield United. With this defeat the glazier team was placed in thirteenth position after the end of the match, while the Southampton is seventeenth.

The first half of the duel started in a positive way for him Crystal palace, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Benteke shortly after starting the match, specifically in minute 2. However, the Southampton in the 19th minute he achieved the tie thanks to a goal from Ings, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The second part of the match began in an unbeatable way for the local team, who went around the light with a goal of Che adams moments after the start of the second half, in the 48th minute. After a new play, the team’s score increased. Southampton, who distanced himself by establishing 3-1 through a double of Ings at 75 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 3-1.

The technician of the Southampton, Ralph Hasenhüttl, gave entry to the field to Salisu Y Obafemi replacing Bednarek and Ings, while on the part of the Palace, Roy Hodgson replaced Schlupp, Batshuayi Y Mateta for Milivojevic, Ayew Y Benteke.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Bednarek Y Vestergaard by the Southampton already Ayew, Kouyaté Y Zaha by the glazing team.

With this victory, the Southampton it rises to 37 points and is placed in seventeenth place in the classification. For his part, Crystal palace it remains with 41 points with which it reached this thirty-second day of the competition.

The next day both teams will play at home. The team of Southampton will do it against him Fulham, Meanwhile he Crystal palace will face the Aston Villa.

Data sheetSouthampton:Forster, Vestergaard, Bednarek (Salisu, min.46), Stephens, Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Minamino, Ings (Obafemi, min.76) and Che AdamsCrystal Palace:Guaita, Dann, Kouyaté, Mitchell, Ward, Milivojevic (Schlupp, min.65), Eze, Riedewald, Zaha, Benteke (Mateta, min.78) and Ayew (Batshuayi, min.72)Stadium:St. Mary’s StadiumGoals:Benteke (0-1, min. 2), Ings (1-1, min. 19), Che Adams (2-1, min. 48) and Ings (3-1, min. 75)