Southampton host Crystal Palace on matchday thirty-second

05/10/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

Next Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of the Premier League will be played, which will measure at Southampton and to Palace in the St. Mary’s Stadium.

The Southampton comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Liverpool in the previous match by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won 10 of the 34 games played to date, with a streak of 41 goals for and 61 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Crystal palace was imposed on Sheffield United 0-2 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Benteke Y Eze, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Southampton. To date, of the 34 games the team has played in the Premier League, it has won 11 of them and has a balance of 36 goals scored against 56 goals received.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Southampton He has achieved figures of six victories, seven defeats and three draws in 16 games played in his field, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want more points to slip away in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Crystal palace He has a record of six wins, eight losses and three draws in the 17 games he has played so far, making him a good performer as an outsider.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the St. Mary’s Stadium, obtaining as a result eight victories, two defeats and three draws in favor of the Southampton. Likewise, the local team accumulates a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Palace. The last match they played on Southampton and the Palace in this competition took place in September 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result for the Palace.

Analyzing their position in the Premier League qualifying table, we see that, before the match, the Crystal palace is ahead of the Southampton with a difference of four points. The Southampton He arrives at the meeting with 37 points in his locker and occupying the sixteenth place before the game. For his part, Crystal palace it has 41 points and occupies the thirteenth position in the classification.