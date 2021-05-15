South Korea’s political heavyweight lashes out at government’s crypto policy

Compartir

Ahn Chul-soo. Source: a screenshot, Instagram / ahncheolsoo

The founder of a major opposition party, tech guru Ahn Chul-soo from the software giant and antivirus vendor AhnLab , has criticized the South Korean government’s encryption policy.

According to Maeil Kyungjae, Ahn lashed out at the ruling Democratic Party and the government’s plans to impose a 20% tax on earnings from crypto taxes, which will take effect next year, claiming that Seoul should increase the level of protection it offers. to investors.

Ahn stated,

“Even gangsters who demand protection money offer some form of protection. […] The government is worse than the gangsters in this regard. […] He has neglected the cryptocurrency sector and allowed it to become a gambling den. “

Ahn founded the People’s Party (not to be confused with the main opposition People’s Power Party) in 2020, and it is also a pillar of South Korean politics. He ran for president in 2011 and 2017, and ran for mayor of Seoul in 2018 and again in 2021, before retiring to endorse the ultimately victorious candidate, Oh Se-hoon.

As part of his 2021 mayoral campaign, Ahn promised to make a large number of investments related to blockchain technology, and he has not yet ruled out running for next year’s presidential election.

He also opined that cryptocurrencies should be taxed in the same way as stock trading. As previously reported, domestic stock traders can offset their tax bills for up to five years, while the threshold for paying taxes on earnings related to stock trading is $ 42,000 per year, provided traders invest in listed companies at KOSDAQ. The crypto threshold, however, will be just $ 2,100 per year. Angry crypto advocates have claimed the measures are unfair and discriminatory.

Ahn added that the government should provide security to crypto investors by creating a permission-based system for crypto exchanges, whereby regulators could verify that trading platforms meet strict criteria and enforce rules that would protect funds. Investors Against Fraud and Piracy. risks.

Ahn isn’t the only political heavyweight putting pressure on the government: The main opposition People’s Power Party has formed a “crypto” task force and accused Seoul of “betraying” the nation’s youth with its attempts to tax and regulate the crypto sector.

___

