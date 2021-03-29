South Korea’s Leading Bank Is Ready To Offer Services To Local Cryptocurrency Exchanges

BNK Busan Bank, a renowned South Korean bank, plans to offer banking services to local cryptocurrency exchanges. The bank released this news through an official announcement on March 23, noting that it had decided to test the crypto waters before the implementation of the changes to the Specific Financial Information Law on March 25. These amendments will reportedly force all crypto exchanges to issue their real-name accounts.

According to the announcement, the bank’s Money Laundering Prevention and Digital Strategy departments visited NH Nonghyup Bank in Seoul on March 24 to discover its general mandate to issue real-name accounts on virtual currency exchanges. NH Nonghyup Bank allegedly has a real-name account issuance transaction partnership with two leading South Korean exchanges, namely Bithumb and Coinone.

According to the publication, BNK Busan Bank is looking to work with large exchanges that already have real-name accounts. However, their main target is small and medium-sized exchanges in the country, which do not have secure real-name accounts. These include Copax, Gdak, and Huobi Korea. At the moment, the only exchanges that achieve this feat are Bithumb, Coinone, Upbit through an alliance with K-Bank, and Kobit through a collaboration with Shinhan Bank.

A six-month grace period to put things in order

While the Special Money Law previously focused on large cryptocurrency exchanges, its amendments require that even small and medium players in the sector must obtain real-name bank accounts. Apart from this, they will have to inform the relevant government authorities and ensure that their operations are legal. To report as a business operator, exchanges must also obtain an Information Security Management System (ISMS) certificate.

To offer every player in the industry to put their affairs in order, the South Korean government has extended the reporting period to September 24. This means that small and medium crypto exchanges must create real name accounts before this time expires.

Commenting on the opportunity this amendment creates, an executive from BNB Busan Bank said:

As a new market opens with the implementation of the revised special interest law bill, it is just one step to review whether or not to enter the market. We can get on with business seriously.

BNK Busan Bank believes that venturing into cryptocurrencies would be beneficial for your business. The bank noted that the K-Bank’s partnership with Upbit saw its deposit and savings balance increase by over £ 1,283,171,339.6 after BTC’s meteoric surge in February.

