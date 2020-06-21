South Korea is one of the most successful countries in the world in the fight against the coronavirus, and in many cases the total suspension of activities was avoidedHowever, the pandemic produced a drastic decrease in the traditional consumption of culture and art, causing serious financial damage to artists, cultural companies and related industries. The figures and data presented are dramatic, however, the government launched a battery of policies to deal comprehensively with the crisis.

In this sense, the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST, for its figures in English) established new political guidelines for the “new normal”, with which it seeks to anticipate post-pandemic scenarios, such as the design of activities cultural and sports where possible social distancing, the promotion of a new tourism « smarter, more personalized and with less contact », measures for the new cultural market and the artistic landscape, and copyright legislation adjusted to the new forms of cultural consumption.

According to official figures from the MCST, it is estimated that the monthly sales of the film industry fell sharply, from USD 118 million in January to USD 51 million in February, USD 12 million in March and USD 6 million in April. This number is tol less 90% less than sales for the same period last year. The performing arts sector also sank 87.9% in 4 months.

Similarly, the tourism sector in Korea has been severely damaged. Between January 1, 2020 and May 17, 2020, the arrival of international tourism and the country’s travel departures added a fall of 67% compared to the same period last year. This is estimated to represent a loss equivalent to $ 2.95 billion for the tourism industry in Korea through April 2020.

The Korean authorities hope that the economic shock of the pandemic will have lasting effects on the cultural, sports and tourism industries. For this reason, the MCST took a series of measures that are grouped into two types: those that seek to ensure the continuity of creative activities and those that aim to mitigate economic losses in specific industries.

Among the main lines of action are those of strengthening access to culture through online content with new platforms and the free delivery of more than 800,000 e-books and audiobooks during World Book Day. Also highlighted are income insurance for artists and cultural professionals with loans of more than U $ D5.7 million for artists and grants of up to U $ D820 thousand for the first works of young artists. Support to the SME sector, with U $ D16 thousand for each independent theater, creative funds for a total of 30 million dollars, consultancies, and promotion of accessibility and diversity.

On the other hand, provisions focused on the sector were established. To LPerforming arts with insurance for paid workers and organizations 90% of state subsidized salary, in addition to reinforcing the stimuli of the audiences with bonds for a total of 11 million dollars. With regard to the visual arts, support for galleries with subsidies that grew almost 100% compared to those granted before the pandemic, and purchases of works of art are made by state institutions. Measures were implemented in the film industry to ensure audiovisual production, protection of the workforce and support for exhibitors. For other cultural institutions, tax burdens were relaxed, exhibitions were financed, and libraries were supported.

In the case of tourism, the Korean government provided a $ 1.8 billion SME fund, in addition to launching financing through loans, debt deferment or suspension, and other relief measures. Support for training and salaries of employees was also coordinated, and domestic tourism is actively promoted.

The sports sector has its own assigned policies: strengthening the capacity of SMEs with financial support for product development of U $ D270 thousand per company, loans at a rate of 1.37%, extension of payment terms and subsidy to employment.

All this information is part of the first report on the profound impact of the pandemic on the sectors dependent on its portfolio. The document is titled Building Resilience for Culture, Sports and Tourism, which anticipates the alarming situation in the areas addressed as well as the initiation of special measures involving a significant investment of economic and human resources by the State.