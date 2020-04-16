SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The ruling party in South Korea achieved a resounding victory in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections, which had the highest turnout in nearly three decades despite the coronavirus that sickened thousands of people and forced to maintain a social distance in the voting centers.

The Democratic Party and the satellite formation it created to win proportional representative seats achieved 180 of the 300 in the National Assembly, election officials said at the end of the vote count on Thursday. On the other hand, conservatives posted their worst performance in years in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

The comfortable majority could encourage President Moon Jae-in’s government to achieve its key goals, both domestically and internationally, such as reviving diplomacy with its rival, North Korea as it faces a historic public health crisis that is shutting down businesses and threatening the way of life of South Koreans.

“We feel a great responsibility, which exceeds our joy at winning the elections,” said the leader of the Democratic Party, Lee Hae-chan, at a training meeting. “We will make preventive and aggressive efforts to overcome the crisis of the new coronavirus and the threat it poses to the way of life and the national economy.”

Hwang Kyo-ahn, the leader of the conservative United Future Party, who lost to a Democratic candidate in a key Seoul district, apologized to his supporters for “failing to prevent the country from going in the wrong direction at an important time.”

More than 17 million South Koreans voted on Wednesday. Combined with the 11.8 million votes cast in advance and cast by mail, they represent a 66.2% turnout, the highest since 71.9% of the 1992 general election, the National Election Commission said.

Analysts were trying to explain the surprisingly high turnout. Some said that fear and alertness to the pandemic could have given the Moon government votes to fight the virus and its consequences with greater political stability.

Before the coronavirus began to catch all public attention, support for Moon was reeling from a declining job market, corruption scandals surrounding key political allies, and troubled ties to its neighbor and rival, North Korea. .

But polls conducted before the election indicated growing support, reflecting public approval of his aggressive testing and isolation program, considered to be responsible for the low death rate of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the country. regarding China and some places in Europe and North America. As of Thursday, South Korea had more than 10,600 confirmed cases with 229 deaths.