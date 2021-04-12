South Korean professor who created a self-driving car in 1993: “It was extraordinary”

Han Min-hong found no funding

Yongin (South Korea)

Updated Monday, April 5, 2021 – 11:15

Neither the industry nor the Government of his country believed in a project that today involves billions in research.



Professor Han Min-hong aboard his 1993 self-driving vehicle. Afp

Decades before the giants Tesla and Google plunged into the autonomous vehicle race, a South Korean professor perfected a driverless vehicle, which He tried several countries before abandoning his research.

The car of Han Min-hong, 79, emerged in 1993, a decade before the creation of Tesla by Elon Musk.

Two years later With no one behind the wheel, his vehicle cruised the country’s busiest highway along the 300 kilometers that separate Sel from the port city of Busan..

An office computer equipped with a screen and keyboard sat in the driver’s seat while Han was in the back.

“Bold and risky”

“It was extraordinary”, recalls the inventor who, with his team of passionate people, devoted hours to this “indito project”.

At this time, South Korea, more inclined to heavy industry, was still far from becoming the technological power that it later became. His projects were seen as risky. Some were concerned about whether he had life insurance and whether his wife was aware of his “crazy activities”.

The professor were so convinced that their cars were safe, that he hardly ever fastens his seat belt.

The government, seeing no interest in his project, stopped funding his research at Korea University.

Today Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company is a behemoth while Han only has one employee in his small company in Yongin (south of Sel), in which it develops warning systems for autonomous vehicles.

Musk is “formidable and exceptional,” says Han, with admiration. But regrets that his invention could have made it easier for South Korea to dominate that sector today.

Raj rajkumar, a professor of engineering at the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, in the United States, observed images from the 1990s for Afp. For him there is no doubt that “They are part of the best work carried out in the field of autonomous vehicles at that time”.

“The professor and his colleague aren’t even sitting in the driver’s place.”, was “very bold and risky,” according to him.

Min-hong in his ‘laboratory’.

In his opinion it is regrettable that the financing of the project had ceased, because “looking at it from now on, it was certainly not a reasonable decision.”

Korea University calls Han a “pioneer and hero on the international scene of artificial intelligence “.

The professor also conceived the first navigation system South Korean car and a mini-helicopter that foreshadowed drones.

A genius

He is considered in his country as a genius ahead of his time and Videos from the 1990s were viewed over 1.5 million times since they were posted on YouTube last February.

Autonomous vehicles are now the subject of a bitter technology dispute. Giants like Alphabet, Google’s parent company, spend billions of dollars in that promising market. Last year, Tesla announced that it was “very close” to level 5 of autonomous driving technology, which corresponds to full autonomy.

Han Min-hong with his autonomous ‘creature’.

For Han, this is a level comparable to that achieved by his work in the 1990s. “As Tesla is considered the best car in the world, if the occasion presents itself, I would like to compare our technology with yours”he added.

The dream will be to see both models driving along the Bugak Skyway, a narrow and winding road that passes over a mountain in the north of Sel.

“Of course, Tesla invested a lot in the tests, and therefore it is possible that this technology is more sophisticated,” he considers.

“But there should not be many differences in basic operation“he added.

However, technology has its limits for him: true driving autonomy is almost unattainable because vehicles cannot adapt as well as humans to unforeseen situations.

For Han, autonomous vehicles will be widely used for the transport of goods and not so much for that of people.

