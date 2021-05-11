South Korean ‘older’ crypto fans defy 30-minute waits at call centers

Compartir

Source: Adobe / skrotov

South Korea’s Crypto Fever 2.0 shows no signs of abating: Clients endure waiting time of 30 minutes or more as queues of aspiring investors wait for face-to-face service from the Reopened offline hub of cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb in the prosperous Gangnam district of Seoul. .

As previously reported, Bithumb has reopened its service center for in-person inquiries, claiming that an increasing number of older investors wanting to get into crypto prefer to receive in-person employee guidance. The center had temporarily closed due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Floods of older South Koreans have taken over cryptocurrency investing in recent months, but a South Korean retiree recently told Cryptonews.com that most people in their 60s and 70s struggle with the IT solutions needed to trade in cryptocurrencies. cryptocurrencies.

According to Maeil Kyungjae, who sent a reporter to the reopened Bithumb center late last week at 1 pm, “between 10 and 20 clients” were patiently waiting to see crypto exchange advisers at the client center, with all counters apparently fully staffed. The journalist stated that “it was difficult to find a place to sit” in the center.

The news outlet spoke to several clients, one of whom was 60 years old. The man claimed that he had created a Bithumb account several years ago, but had since forgotten his password. As token prices rose, he stated that he was eager to regain access to his account and restart trading.

Most of the “middle-aged and elderly in the center,” the newspaper observed, were in similar positions to this individual and had forgotten their passwords or wanted to deal with personal information-related problems and did not feel they had the right to. technology. skills to deal with online or chat application-based help channels.

Another investor in his 60s showed some astute market knowledge. He said his reason for coming to the center was to change the personal information associated with his account, but claimed he was avoiding markets “crowded” with high-market cap tokens “like ethereum (ETH) and dogecoin (DOGE)” – and in his Instead, he wanted to focus on building his portfolio of tokens that are “less popular” and “lower priced.”

The rival trading platform Coinone It has also recently reopened a customer center that closed several years ago due to low numbers of visitors.

