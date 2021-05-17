South Korean Lee is proclaimed champion of the AT&T Nelson tournament

05/17/2021 at 4:28 AM CEST

Efe

South Korean KH Lee was proclaimed champion of AT&T Byron Nelson this Sunday, his first PGA Tour title, after completing the fourth round with a record of 66 strokes (-6) and accumulating 263 (-25), which gave him a 3 advantage over Sam Burns of the USA 266 (-22), second, who returned to stay at the gates of final triumph.

After having to wait more than two hours for the heavy rain that fell throughout the Sunday session, Lee eventually made eight birdies and made two bogeys, which secured him the win for a prize money of $ 1,458,000. and 500 FedEx Cup points, where it ranks 29th.

In addition, 29-year-old Lee, the second South Korean player to win the tournament in a row after the previous one was won by Sung Kan, also qualifies to play the PGA Tour Championship to be held at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

The reward was last place for the tournament to be held next week.

Heavy rain fell most of the top nine-finishers’ round, with puddles appearing on the greens over the final holes and a ball on the fairway stuck in the middle of a fast-moving stream.

The players went through the deluge before the lightning forced a delay.

Most of the standing water was gone when play resumed two hours and 23 minutes later. Lee missed an even putt at No. 16 to cut his lead to two, but responded with two birdies. The sun rose just as Lee was finishing his 66 under 6.

Burns struggled to 71 (-1) and finished 22 under par, one stroke less than 2011 Masters champion South African Charl Schwartzel, along with Americans Daniel Berger, Patton Kizzire and Scott Stallings, who shared third place with 267 (-twenty-one).

Despite missing the title, Burns closed his PGA position two weeks ago with his first tour win at the Valspar Championship when he finally turned a 54-hole lead into a victory after two failed attempts this season.

Americans Troy Merritt and Joseph Bramlett finished with two more shots (269, -19) to share seventh place.

While the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas finished brilliantly with a record of 67 strokes (-5) to accumulate 270 (-18) and share the ninth place with three other players, among them the Texan Jordan Spieth, who would fall short at the hour of triumph in his native land.

The 36-year-old Vegas took home a cash prize of $ 212,625 and 73 points for the FedEx Cup ranking, where he ranks 96th.

The Spanish Rafael Cabrera closed the tournament with a record of 72 (par) and accumulated 273 (-15), the same as the Mexican Carlos Ortiz who delivered a signed card of 70 (-2), to share the twenty-first place with others three players.

His compatriot Jon Rahm made his worst record of the tournament with 70 strokes (-2) and reached 275 (-13) that left him in thirty-fourth place, shared with four other golfers.

The Argentine Nelson Ledesma signed a card of 68 (-3) and accumulated 277 (-11) that left him in the forty-seventh place, while the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz had a record of 71 strokes (-1) and 278 (-10) that they placed him in 55th place in the final ranking.