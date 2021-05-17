South Korean Lee clinches first PGA Tour title in the rain at Byron Nelson

South korean Kyung-hoon Lee, number 137 in the world and who has never entered the world Top 100, won this Sunday the AT&T Byron Nelson held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, his first PGA Tour title. KH Lee, 29, completed the fourth and final day with a record of 66 strokes (-6) to finish with 263 (-25) and with an advantage of three over the American Sam Burns, who with 266 (-22) returned to stay at the gates of final triumph.

Rafa Cabrera Y Jon rahmThe two Spaniards who arrived at the weekend, however, did not have a good day. The Canarian closed the tournament with 72 strokes, just the par of the field with three birdies and three bogeys, and accumulated 273 (-15), while the Biscayan made his worst record of the tournament with 70 strokes (-2) after achieving five birdies and three bogeys and reached 275 (-13) that left him in thirty-fourth place, shared with four other golfers.

After having had to wait more than two hours for the heavy rain that fell throughout the Sunday day, read he made eight birdies and two bogeys on the final round and secured the win for a cash prize of $ 1,458,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points, ranking in which he ranks twenty-ninth.

The rain that flooded the fairways and greens forced the end of the tournament to be delayed at the TPC of Craig Ranch in McKinney (Texas)

What’s more, read, second South Korean player to win the tournament consecutively after the previous one was awarded to him by his compatriot Sung kan, also qualifies to play the PGA Championship to be held May 20-23 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Heavy rains fell for most of the round for the top nine finishers, who had to contend with puddles on the greens in the final holes and balls stuck in the water on the fairway. The deluge forced a delay, but most of the standing water was gone when play resumed two hours and 23 minutes later.

read he missed a par putt on the 16th hole to cut his lead to two strokes, but then he responded with two birdies and the sun came out just as he was finishing his 66 at 6 under par.

Burns fought to 71 (-1) to finish 22 under par and one stroke ahead of 2011 Masters champion South African Charl schwartzel, tied for third with the Americans Daniel berger, Patton kizzire Y Scott stallings, all with 267 (-21).

In this way, Burns, who had just won the Valspar Championship, could not become the first player in history to win the first two PGA titles of his career in a row.

Americans Troy merritt Y Joseph Bramlett finished with two more hits (269, -19) to share seventh place, while the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas finished brilliantly with a record of 67 hits (-5) to accumulate 270 (-18) and share the ninth place with three other players, including the Texan Jordan sppieth.

Final classification (par 72):

1. Kyung-hoon Lee (KOR) -25 (65-65-67-66)

2. Sam Burns (USA) -22 (65-62-69-70)

3. Patton Kizzire (USA) -21 (69-64-71-63)

. Scott Stallings (USA) -21 (67-71-63-66)

. Charl Schwartzel (RSA) -21 (65-68-66-68)

. Daniel Berger (USA) -21 (69-67-67-64)

7. Troy Merritt (USA) -19 (68-70-66-65)

. Joseph Bramlett (USA) -19 (64-70-67-68)

9. Jordan Spieth (USA) -18 (63-70-66-71)

. Doc Redman (USA) -18 (64-67-69-70)

. Seamus Power (IRL) -18 (65-68-67-72)

. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) -18 (65-72-66-67)

13. Luke Donald (ING) -17 (65-73-66-67)

…

17. Will Zalatoris (USA) -16 (70-68-67-67)

. Brandt Snedeker (USA) -16 (66-68-68-70)

. Matt Kuchar (USA) -16 (67-66-66-73)

21. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) -15 (64-71-66-72)

34. Jon Rahm (ESP) -13 (68-69-68-70)