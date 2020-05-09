Friday May 08, 2020

K League started during the day today (08-05) being the first major competition in Asia to take place despite the pandemic. With no public in large and other peculiar measures were guaranteed so that discipline is not a risk to players and the community.

For many, the news that the 2020 season of the K League in South Korea began today (08-05) will not sound too attractive. However, since there is no football in the rest of the world, this Asian competition began will serve the most desperate during this quarantine.

In the first match of the championship against Jeonbuk Motors against the Suwon Bluewings, the victory was minimal for the whole of ‘Hyundai’. A match that was played without an audience like the rest of the matches for the first dates of the Korean tournament.

In addition to this rule, the league took several unthinkable steps before the coronavirus spread. “Excessive spitting or blowing your nose is prohibited and players should refrain from close conversations,” said Woo Cheoung-sik, a K League spokesman.

All the coaching staff and substitutes for the team must wear masks throughout the match. There is no handshake, group celebration or conversations between the footballer, everything will be sanctioned.

Due to the lack of soccer, the league managed to sell its television rights to 17 countries, several of them in the Asian region. An unprecedented fact for the K League. The country’s media center will allow the digital signal to be sent to the world with comments in English so that they can enjoy soccer during these days.

The Jeonju World Cup tribunes wanted to deliver a hopeful message to their fans. “See you soon, stay strong”, can be read in the stands of the Korean stadium without an audience, which were also adorned with messages from the fans. As can be seen in the following gallery, along with the measures that the league has taken in its beginning in the 2020 season.

