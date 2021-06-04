South korean develops a ‘third eye’ for ‘mobile zombies’

One of the users testing the robotic eyeball

The robotic eyeball is clamped on the forehead and beeps when approaching an obstacle

The engineer still has no plans to commercialize his invention

A South Korean engineer has designed a ‘third eye’ for ‘mobile phone zombies’ that they are unable to look up from the screen when they walk.

28-year-old Paeng Min-wook is the creator of this robotic eyeball that clips onto the forehead.

How does it work

The mechanism works like this: the ‘third eye’ opens its translucent eyelid every time it detects that the user has lowered their head to look at their mobile phone. When the user gets within a meter or two of an obstacle, the device beeps to warn of impending danger.

The invention uses a gyro sensor and an ultrasonic sensor to calculate the distance between the robotic eye and the obstacle. Both sensors are connected to a battery-operated controller.

The third eye has attracted attention among passers-by on the streets of Seoul. Now Paeng plans to develop an app linked to the camera, although he has no plans yet to commercialize the invention.