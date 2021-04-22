South Korean crypto grandmothers and grandfathers shoot for the moon

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Qwenergy

Are cryptocurrencies exclusively a youth game? It seems not in South Korea, where, in addition to crypto moms, some of whom are not afraid to ask their children for business advice, crypto grandmothers and grandfathers are starting to get involved in the bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin markets.

South Korea’s Crypto Fever 2.0 appears to be in full swing, and a glut of demographics for the January-March 2021 period from the country’s four largest crypto trading platforms provides interesting read. The statistics, reported in detail by Segye Ilbo, reveal that six out of 10 new crypto exchange clients are between 20 and 39 years old, and 33% of new investors are between 20 and 29 years old.

However, the figures also revealed that nearly 6,000 new investors in the same period were aged 70 and over. And these new crypto pensioners seem quite active in the markets: they carried out a total of 773,179 transactions in the first three months of the year.

In total, there are 13,054 South Korean customers from Upbit , Bithumb , Korbit Y Coinone who are 70 years or older, and made almost 2.7 million crypto transactions in January-March of this year. Although their number is dwarfed by the twenty-thirty-somethings on the market, it seems that when it comes to crypto, one can never be too old, at least not in South Korea.

Cryptonews.com reached out to some South Korean septuagenarians to gauge the mood. Here’s what they had to say about their peers, recently retirees interested in cryptocurrencies.

Jo Do-heon, 75, a former architect and business owner and resident of Seoul, expressed his disbelief, saying:

“I don’t think many people over 70 are trading bitcoins and other things. These statistics must be wrong. The older people get, the more risk averse they become. It’s a very volatile market and most people my age prefer stability. “

Jeon Kyung-ja, a 70-year-old housewife in Suwon, said that crypto apps may have become a playground for the wealthy, stating:

“Most people my age don’t have money to spend on crypto investments. I would like it too. I would gladly invest in bitcoin if I had the additional capital. For the most part, it’s richer people with extra money to gamble investing in crypto at my age. “

Lee Kang-sook is also 70 years old, a Suwon resident and a retired former math teacher. He said,

“Ordinary people my age lack the computer skills to be able to invest in bitcoins and other currencies. Most of the time we would not know where to start. I can only assume that the people who are investing in [criptoactivos] in South Korea aged 70 and over they are retired former civil servants with advanced technological skills or other people in that type of sector. “

