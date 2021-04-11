South Korean battery makers close $ 1.8 billion deal, helping Biden policy

By David Shepardson, Hyunjoo Jin, and Heekyong Yang

WASHINGTON / SEOUL, Apr 11 (Reuters) – South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co agreed on Sunday to resolve disputes over electric vehicle (EV) technology, avoiding a potential setback for US ambitions. In this sector.

The deal after marathon talks by affiliates of two of South Korea’s largest conglomerates was announced just hours before Sunday night’s deadline for the government of President Joe Biden to decide whether to take the unusual step of reversing a Commission decision. International Trade Commission (ITC) of the United States.

In a statement, Biden called the deal “a victory for American workers and the American auto industry … We need a strong, diversified and resilient electric vehicle battery supply chain based in the United States.”

The core dispute had threatened the VE plans of Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, as well as a Georgia plant that is key to the growing industry.

The resolution is also a victory for Biden, who has made boosting EVs and battery production in the United States a priority. The global auto industry is racing to develop electric vehicles, and Biden has proposed spending $ 174 billion to increase sales and expand charging infrastructure.

SK Innovation agreed to pay LG Energy Solution, a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd, 2 trillion won ($ 1.8 billion), spread over 500 billion won each this year and next, and royalties for at least six years.

“We hope that our payment plan is not financially burdensome,” an SK Innovation official told Reuters.

The companies agreed to drop all litigation in the United States and South Korea and to file no further lawsuits with each other for 10 years.

Continue reading the story

“The two companies can now coexist in the global market and compete in good faith,” LG Energy Solution said in a statement. SK said it will actively invest in both South Korea and abroad now that the uncertainties for its electric vehicle battery business in the United States have been cleared up.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office faced a deadline Sunday to decide whether to take the unusual step of reversing an ITC decision, unless the companies agreed to a deal.

The Biden administration, Volkswagen and Ford had been pressuring Korean companies to reach an agreement.

($ 1 = 1,120.98 won)

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)