South Korean authorities tighten control over encryption regulations in the country

Regulatory authorities in South Korea recently met to discuss the crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency transactions in the country.

The focus of the discussion is the potential use of cryptocurrencies in money laundering, as well as the volatility of digital assets.

The report on the joint meeting revealed that the South Korean government plans to introduce strict rules to guide cryptocurrency transactions in the country. As a result, the country’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued directives to cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial institutions to improve their monitoring activities. The idea is to curb the use of digital currencies for financial crimes.

Eliminate illegal activities

The crackdown comes amid the growing incidence of criminal activity around cryptocurrencies following the ongoing boom within the industry.

The head of the Government Policy Coordination office, Koo Yun, commented on the development and highlighted the relevance of a coordinated effort against criminal activities in the sector.

“It is necessary to pay special attention to the occurrence of illegal activities using virtual assets,” he commented.

The FSC has already kick-started things for cryptocurrency exchanges in the country to improve monitoring of cryptocurrency withdrawals on their platforms. The commission added that any suspicious activity within the platforms should be reported immediately for further investigation and further action.

The decentralized nature of cryptocurrency transactions has led to an increase in financial crime within the industry. In some cases, perpetrators prefer to use crypto assets as a means of payment for illegal and fraudulent activities.

Interest in cryptocurrencies continues to rise in the country

Other regulatory institutions such as the Financial Supervision Service and the Ministry of Finance also have plans to monitor cross-border cryptocurrency transactions.

The crypto industry in South Korea has been under strict regulatory oversight after the new regulatory law was imposed in March. The law requires local crypto exchanges to partner with local banks to provide mandatory real-name account operations. But the law has not hindered crypto asset trading in the Korean market, as interest in Bitcoin and other digital assets continues to rise.