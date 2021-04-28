South Korea unveils its new KF-21 Boramae fighter jet

04/28/2021 at 09:50 CEST

South Korea has unveiled the first indigenous fighter jet from the Korean peninsula. The KF-21 Boramae (“Falcon”) will replace older fighters of the Air Force of the Republic of Korea.

The plane, which resembles the F-22 Raptor, could also become a hit with the air forces smaller ones or countries looking for a more affordable combat fleet. Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) worked with US defense giants Lockheed Martin and General Electric to develop the KF-21. Israeli defense contractor Elbit provided ground tracking / evasion expertise to fly safely during low-altitude flights, while another Israeli company, Elta, helped develop the radar system.

South Korea unveiled the KF-21 on April 9 at a socially estranged ceremony in Seoul. The country first announced the fighter in 2015, and further development took only 6 years. South Korea developed the fighter in cooperation with Indonesia, although there have been complaints that Indonesia did not pay its share of the development costs.