South Korea To Introduce COVID-19 “Vaccine Passports” With Blockchain Technology

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

In order to reactivate cross-border travel and keep infection risks under control, the South Korean government seeks to issue blockchain-enabled COVID-19 “vaccine passports” for immunized citizens.

Implementation of a blockchain-based application

The South Korean administration plans to issue a blockchain-powered digital certification system to verify a person’s coronavirus vaccination status using a smartphone app starting this month.

According to Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun:

“The introduction of a vaccine passport or ‘Green Pass’ will only allow those who have been vaccinated to experience recovery in their daily lives.”

He added that the vaccine passport will be critical in allowing people to experience a sense of return to normalcy.

Deter identity theft

Chung acknowledged that the security of the system will be driven by blockchain technology. As a result, identity theft will be eradicated and transparency improved.

South Korea has expanded the launch of vaccines, and people 75 and older have the first priority. The vaccine is jointly developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

In October last year, South Korean hospitals showed their intention to get the ball rolling to usher in a new era of healthcare using Industry 4.0 technology such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. .

Blockchain technology would be implemented to improve the quality of medical records, thus driving the realization of data-centric hospitals. The data would be collected using biosensors and digital neural networks for smart medical centers.

Additionally, the Singapore administration partnered with local startup Accredify to establish a blockchain-powered digital health passport to boost medical records management. This development was to allow healthcare data to be kept in a digital wallet.

The blockchain-enabled application was put to the test in May 2020 using COVID-19 data during the height of the global pandemic. At that time, COVID-19 discharge memos were authenticated more than 1.5 million times.

Image Source: Shutterstock