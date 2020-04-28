Fear of contracting the coronavirus may have removed North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un from state ceremonies on an important holiday in the middle of this month, a South Korean minister said on Tuesday, amid speculation about the Kim’s whereabouts and health.

Under Kim Jong Un, North Korea has expanded its nuclear weapons arsenal and long-range ballistic missiles. Since he does not have an obvious successor, any change in the leadership of the authoritarian country would trigger fears of instability that could impact other Asian nations and the United States.

Speculation about Kim’s health came after his unprecedented absence from the April 15 celebrations, the birthday of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung.

South Korea’s Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees the relationship with his northern neighbor, said it was plausible that Kim decided not to attend because of the coronavirus, given the stringent measures his government has taken to prevent an outbreak. .

“It is true that he had never missed Kim Il Sung’s birthday celebration since he came to power, but many anniversary events, including celebrations and a banquet, have been canceled for fear of the coronavirus,” he said at a parliamentary hearing.

“I don’t think this is particularly unusual, given the current situation (of the coronavirus),” said the minister, although North Korea has said it has no confirmed case of coronavirus.

The South Korean minister noted that since mid-January, there have also been at least two instances in which Kim Jong Un has been out of circulation for almost 20 days.

The last time the official media of the classified nation reported the whereabouts of their leader was when he chaired an April 11 meeting, but there have been almost daily reports reporting on his letters and diplomatic messages.

South Korean officials emphasize that they have not detected any unusual movements in North Korea and have warned of reports that Kim may be ill.

The Unification Minister described reports that Kim underwent cardiac surgery and that a Chinese medical team traveled to North Korea as “fake news”.

