TOKYO – South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Wednesday it did not believe North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had heart surgery last month and determined his three-week absence it was probably linked to fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the opening of a fertilizer factory 05/05/2020 KCNA / via REUTERS

National Intelligence Service officials told a parliamentary committee that reports of cardiac surgery, originally published by the South Korean website Daily NK and later amplified by Western media, were “unfounded”.

“He normally performed his duties when he was out of the public eye,” said Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party, describing intelligence reports in a briefing with reporters.

Speculation about Kim’s health came after he failed to attend a ceremony in honor of his grandfather, the regime’s founder, on April 15.

The rumors of his death were dispelled when Kim reappeared in state media last Saturday, with extensive images of him opening a fertilizer factory the day before, in front of a cheering crowd, all wearing masks.

Officials in the United States and South Korea, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential information, said Kim had retired to a beach resort in Wonsan, on the east coast of the country, after finding out in mid-April that subordinates in his neighborhood had reported fevers.

The hiatus was not Kim’s first absence in the public eye this year. He was silent for three weeks between late January and February and was not seen in state media for another 13 days between mid and late February.

Kim Byung-kee said the North Korean leader made only 17 public appearances this year, compared with an average of 50 in the same period in previous years, given that the NIS associated with a possible coronavirus outbreak in North Korea.

The NIS said the virus could have entered the country through China before the border between the two countries was closed in late January.

“It cannot be ruled out that there was an outbreak in North Korea,” said Kim Byung-kee. “Kim Jong-un has focused on consolidating internal affairs, such as military forces and meetings between parties and states, and concerns about the flu virus have further limited its public activity.”

The NIS said the prolonged closure of the border increased the economic hardship of the North Korean people and temporarily raised the price of imports of items such as spices and sugar, as well as the dollar’s exchange rate against the local currency.

That, in turn, caused a surge of panic among Pyongyang residents, he said, which provided more fuel for the dictator’s health rumor.

Since then, authorities have suppressed the accumulation and increased emergency food imports, allowing prices to stabilize, NIS said.

Meanwhile, there is no sign of a slowdown in North Korea’s efforts to improve its anti-missile defense capabilities, with weapons testing continuing at an accelerated pace this year.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies released satellite images on Tuesday (5) showing a new facility near Pyongyang Sunan International Airport.

A building inside the facility is large enough to accommodate an elevated Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile “and therefore the entire range of North Korea’s known ballistic missiles,” the Center said.

