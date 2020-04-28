Amid the most varied rumors about the true state of health of the dictator Kim Jong-un, South Korea reported on Tuesday (28) that the government knows where the North Korean leader is located.

Trump, meanwhile, also said he knows how Kim is doing

According to Kim Yeon-chul, Seoul Unification Minister, the North Korean supreme commander may have missed the April 15 ceremony, dedicated to grandfather Kim Il-sung’s birthday, out of fears of the new coronavirus and not because he was sick.

The South Korean minister called the rumors of his death “false news” and “infodemic”.

“The government is aware of Kim Jong-un’s location. I can say with certainty that there were no unusual signs in North Korea,” the South Korean minister said at the parliament hearing.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he knows how Kim is doing, but declared that “he cannot talk about it now”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Russia “has no official information” about Kim’s health.

A few weeks ago, the American media reported, citing Washington intelligence sources, that the dictator would be between life and death after undergoing surgery on April 12. Some portals even went so far as to report a possible death of the North Korean leader.

The rumors increased after Kim did not participate, for the first time, in the celebrations for the birth of his grandfather and also did not make any more public appearances.

