South Korea’s presidential office on Monday accused former US national security adviser John Bolton of distorting the events and jeopardizing future negotiations with his account of the summits between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

In Bolton’s memoir, « The Room Where it Happened, » to be released Tuesday, the former adviser explains how US President and South Korean President Moon Jae-in managed the historic meetings with the leader. North Korean Kim Jong Un.

Chung Eui-yong, Moon’s security adviser – who appears multiple times in the book and the first to warn Trump that Kim wanted to see him – said the text « does not accurately express the facts and much of it it distorts the facts a lot. «

Although he does not cite any fragment, Chung Eui-yong claimed that the details revealed about the bilateral nuclear negotiations « violate the basic principles of diplomacy and could seriously harm future negotiations. »

The Blue House, the South Korean presidency, issued a separate statement, noting that it is « inappropriate to distort events with bias and bias. »

In the book, Bolton claims that Trump was unprepared for his first summit with Kim in Singapore, but hoped it would be a « grand theater. »

He also criticizes Moon and says that « the whole diplomatic fandango was a creation of South Korea, more related to its ‘unification’ program than to a serious strategy for Kim or us. »

In an interview with ABC News, Bolton said he thinks the North Korean leader should « laugh a lot » at Trump’s perception of their relationship.

When the journalist asked him if Trump « really believes that Kim Jong Un loves him, » Bolton gave that answer.

« I think Kim Jong Un should laugh a lot about this, » he said. « These letters that the president has shown to the press … are written by some » North Korean official.

« But still the president sees them as evidence of that deep friendship, » he said.

