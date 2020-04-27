(Bloomberg) – South Korea has run out of commercial space to store oil, according to people with knowledge of the matter, an advance that is likely to intensify competition for tanks to store crude oil and fuels.

The trading capacity of the state-owned companies Korea National Oil Corp. and Oilhub Korea Yeosu Co., of some 38 million barrels, has already been rented almost entirely, people said, asking that their identity not be revealed because the information is private. . While some short-term leases expire later this year, the space will be reserved for strategic or logistical purposes, one of the people said.

Although coronavirus isolation measures have decimated energy demand, many refineries are unable to completely shut down fuel production due to long-term supply agreements, increasing the need for tanks to store excess cargo. Some of these processors, as well as operators, are also interested in buying crude oil at low prices and selling it later. Brent for December delivery is trading at a premium of more than US $ 10 per barrel against the June contract, a market structure known as supercontango.

South Korea, which has some of the largest and most sophisticated oil refineries in Asia, has the fourth largest commercial storage capacity in the region after China, Japan and India, according to Kayrros, a market data analysis company. energetic. The country is a popular place to store crude oil and fuels due to its proximity to other major economies in Northeast Asia.

“When it comes to filling oil tanks, we see a massive increase in Asia, excluding China,” said Alexis Berson, senior analyst at Kayrros in Singapore. “In South Korea, the trend in the past two weeks has been a gain of 8 million barrels and that is something that has not happened in the past.”

In South Korea, oil storage tanks are classified as commercial or public, with the latter category including space reserved for strategic reserves, as well as for use by local refineries. Korean processors have been asking for access to the space in public tanks, the people said. Some companies have also intensified the search for tankers to store oil at sea, causing an increase in the number of tankers chartered for such purposes.

A KNOC spokesperson said the company was unable to comment on the matter due to the confidentiality agreements.

KNOC has a capacity of some 96 million barrels for the country’s strategic reserves, according to a spokesman who requested anonymity because it is company policy. It is not clear whether the capacity is covered or not.

Inventories in other Asian countries like India and the Singapore Regional Oil Center are also filling up quickly, while the situation in China is unclear as no storage data is available.

“We still have some space for onshore storage, but available capacity is rapidly decreasing in major centers like India, South Korea and Japan,” said Berson. “We have to see production closings so that there are no limit tank situations.”

